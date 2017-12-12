A number of local performers are joining forces once again to help out the local University of Missouri Extension Office. Scotland County Extension will host a Christmas Music Concert fundraiser on Wednesday, December 20th at 7 p.m. at the Memphis Theatre.

Lonnie Erwin, Angela Neese, Nathaniel Orr, Harlo Donelson, Paige McClamroch, Schelle Cooley and Cole and Lindsay Tippett will all take the stage to perform a wide variety of Christmas music. The event will also feature a special community ensemble.

Cost of admission for the event is $8 at the door, with all proceeds going to the Scotland County Extension Office. For more info call 660-465-7255.