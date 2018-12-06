The Scotland County Extension Council will be holding its Fourth Annual Christmas Music Show on December 12, 2018 at the Memphis Theatre.

The fundraiser will feature several talented local performers. Tickets will be available at the door for $8.00 each the night of the performance. The fun will begin at 7 p.m.

The money from the Christmas Music Show helps with expenses in the Extension Office. Scotland County Extension office is open from 8:30 am to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday offering such services as soil testing, canner lid testing, plant identification, and farm record books to name just a few. The local office also provides access to a wide variety of specialists statewide in numerous fields through the University of Missouri Extension system.