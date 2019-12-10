Five county residents have completed terms of office on the Scotland County University of Missouri Extension Council and will be succeeded by new members after a January 21, 2020 election.

Outgoing members are Kim Smith, Heliene Tobler, Tasha Eggleston-Wood, Laurie Jack and Dawn Triplett.

Council members whose terms continue are Ellen Aylward, Sharon Bradley, Paul Campbell, Jessica Karsch and Deidra Musgrove. Appointed members currently are Bruce Childress, Farm Bureau, Matt Shoemaker, Nutrien Ag Solutions, David Wiggins, Scotland County Commissioner and William Reckenberg, City of Memphis.

County extension council members work throughout the year with University of Missouri Extension staff members in planning and making recommendations for educational programs.

University of Missouri Extension, through the University of Missouri System and Lincoln University, offers educational programs in agriculture, home economics, business and industry, community development, youth development (4-H), and various continuing education courses, seminars and workshops.

“Anyone, 18 years of age or older, interested in education and the progress of our county should vote for the nominee of their choice in their district,” said council Chairman Bruce Childress. “The resources of the universities are available to us. It is our responsibility to put these resources to effective use.”

Polling places will be announced later.