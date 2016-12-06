Eva Jane Jones, 88 of Memphis, MO, passed away November 29, 2016 at the Scotland County Care Center in Memphis.

The daughter of Leo and Silpha Jane (Shawly) Havens, she was born February 16, 1928 in Memphis, MO.

She graduated from Memphis High School, taught at rural schools, ran the Memphis Swimming Pool and worked at JC Penney in Memphis and Maryville.

She was the proud mother of two sons, Stephen and Stanley Bissell. She married Fred Jones in December 1969. Her favorite past-time was reading.

Left to honor her memory are her sons, Steve Bissell of Memphis, Stan and wife Betty Bissell of Baring; grandchildren Nicole Bissell, Jamie Bissell, Kristi Bissell and Mandy Bissell; step-grandchildren Sally May, Phoebe Douglas and Clint VanGorkom; 13 great-grandchildren; two life-long friends and cousins, Verabell Davis and Marie Olaughin.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, Fred, and one brother, Wayne Havens.