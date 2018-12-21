I read the letter to the editor in last week’s paper and it started me thinking. I hear many times of things people wish for their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They want them to grow up in a world free of cancer, a world where everyone has freedom, enough to eat, a world without wars. The list goes on. These are all good things and I wish them for my family, too.

But all these wishes are temporary. There is one thing that we can and should be teaching our children about that will be eternal and that is the love of Jesus. At this time of year everyone is celebrating Christmas with gifts, food, lights, (did I say gifts) and all the trapping of the holidays, but what is the reason for all of this? Does our family know of the One who was born that we should be celebrating? Do our friends and neighbors know Him?

We will never have a perfect world until Jesus comes again. We can try our best to make it better, but when one thing is fixed, there will always be another problem looming. And just when we think everything is going good, people die. I pray that when that happens, my loved ones will enter into that place of eternal peace and joy known as Heaven. If we have that to look forward to, nothing can happen here on earth that will be too much for us to endure.

So let’s get out there and tell people why we are celebrating Christmas and what it means to the world

The Christ Child has come!

Opal Blaine