On December 22, 1775, the Continental Congress created a Continental Navy. The first commander in chief of the fleet being assembled at Philadelphia was Esek Hopkins, who was given the title of Admiral by George Washington. Hopkins’ brother, Stephen Hopkins, governor of Rhode Island and chairman of the naval committee of the Continental Congress, persuaded Hopkins to give up his rank as brigadier general in the Rhode Island army and accept the command of the first Continental fleet. Esek Hopkins had married well and used his wife’s wealth to purchase a ship, becoming a privateer and accumulating more wealth during the French and Indian War and gaining a considerable naval reputation. As head of the Continental Navy, he was promised $125.00 per month and a share of any prizes captured by the fleet. His first assignment was to consider the possibilities of an attack on British naval forces in the Chesapeake Bay. Hopkins sailed south with his small fleet of eight ships and decided a victory over the British forces was impossible. Instead, he sailed to the Bahamas where he attacked the British port of Nassau. That decision resulted in Hopkins being relieved of his command upon his return to the colonies. The Continental Congress held an investigation and Hopkins was censured for his disobedience of orders. He returned to his fleet but was suspended from his command in March 1777 because of continued inactivity and quarrels with his officers. After being dismissed from the navy in 1778, he became active in Rhode Island politics.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution