The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on September 9, 2019 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner and Dena Petary. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Reports, Account Balances and Proposed City Insurance Policy were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the payment of bills was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Alex our engineer from MECO Engineering was here to go over his findings in regard to our process of replacing our water lines and possibly taking the tower offline to offer more water pressure in town. We will be checking into a grant to help with the funding of this project.

Water/Waste Water Report: Water is finally clearing up. John will begin flushing the lines soon. The new tube in at the lagoon and work on the berms is being completed.

Street Maintenance: Roads are in good shape with the exception of the ones John is repairing tubes on. This will be done soon and gravel put on that road.

New Business: looking into getting a new battery charger. Looking into ways to save on expenses.

Positive Thoughts: Beautiful weather! Had an awesome parade on Saturday and a great Appreciation Days.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:20 p.m. was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk