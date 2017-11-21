Ely Samuel Parker (Hasanoanda) was a Seneca Indian, born in 1828 on the Tonawanda Reservation in eastern New York. As a young man he became Sachem of the Six Iroquois Nations, served as an intermediary for his people and was called Donehogawa. In his youth, Ely S. Parker was educated at a missionary school and went on to college. He studied law, but the New York State law prohibited aliens from being admitted to the bar and Indians were not considered citizens. Parker then studied engineering, which he mastered with determination. In 1857 he was sent to Galena, Illinois as supervisor of government projects. In Galena he met Ulysses S. Grant, and the two formed an enduring friendship. Parker’s engineering experience gained him a commission as a Captain in the Union Army during the Civil War, where he served as an engineer before becoming a member of General Grant’s personal staff. In time he became Grant’s military secretary with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. It was Ely S. Parker’s excellent handwriting that copied the final draft of surrender terms accepted by Confederate General Robert E. Lee. After the war, Parker received the rank of brevet brigadier general. In 1869, after Grant was elected President, he appointed Parker as Commissioner of Indian Affairs, the first Native American to hold the position. Parker resigned from government service after two years. After an unsuccessful business career, he spent his final years working for the New York City Police Department until his death in 1895.

From Jauflione Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution