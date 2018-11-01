What do deer season and blue suede shoes have in common? Well in Memphis the two go hand-in-hand as the opening of the hunting season brings Elvis back to the rural northeast Missouri community.

Elvis Wade will once again be performing at the Memphis Theatre. The Memphis Community Players will present the special concert on Thursday, November 8th at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.

This year’s concert will also feature special guest Sandy Posey. Ironically enough, it was a move to Memphis, Tennessee that is, that introduced Sandy to Elvis, Elvis Pressley. The young musician worked as a backup singer to “The King” on his hits “Kentucky Rain”, “In the Ghetto” and “The Wonder of You”.

Sandy also sang backup for the likes of Percy Sledge on the hit “When a Man Loves a Woman” and also worked with Waylon Jennings and George Jones.

Finally Sandy broke through as a solo performer, with her number one hit “Born a Woman”, which was recorded in Memphis, TN.

During her career, Posey was nominated for two Grammys. In 1968 she married Elvis Wade and was part of the Elvis Wade Show and the Jordanaires, a tour that took the couple across the world to perform.