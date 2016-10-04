Elaine Kramer, 77 of Queen City, Missouri, formerly of Lancaster, Missouri passed away at the Schuyler County Nursing Home in Queen City, Missouri on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 where she had been a resident since August 18, 2015.

The daughter of Johnny (Jack) Dean and Reta Ethel (Mathes) Buster, she was born in Martinstown, Missouri on February 11, 1939. She was a graduate of the Unionville High School in Unionville, Missouri.

On July 12, 1957 in Queen City, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Robert Joseph Kramer and to this union two sons were born, Mark and Shelby.

Survivors include her two sons, Mark Kramer of St. Charles, Missouri and Shelby Kramer of Denver, Colorado; a sister, Ann Wilcox of Unionville, Missouri; two brothers, Bob Buster of Unionville, Missouri and Jackie Buster of Unionville, Missouri; four sisters-in-law, Nancy Perry of Kirksville, Missouri, Sharon Colton of Columbia, Missouri, Norma Mathes of Queen City, Missouri and Barbara Chaney of Queen City, Missouri; two brothers-in-law, Jerry Kramer of Lancaster, Missouri and David Kramer of Lancaster, Missouri; numerous nieces and nephews; other family members and many special friends.

Her parents; her husband, Joe Kramer on January 13, 2012 and one granddaughter, Shannon Lee Kramer on August 1, 1999, precede Elaine in death.

Elaine was a member of the Lancaster Baptist Church in Lancaster, Missouri and later a member of the Friendship Community Church in Lancaster, Missouri. She worked for the Office of the Superintendent of the Schuyler R-I Schools System and then the school system for a total of 32 years. She retired from this position in 2001.

Elaine loved music, cooking and taking care of her flowers. She was a very caring and compassionate person towards her family, fellow workers and students. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, October 2, 2016 at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Chris Myers, Pastor of the Richland Baptist Church in Scotland County, Missouri officiating. Music was provided by pianist, Donna Welte. Special selections were “When I Call Your Name”, “Lean On Me” and “Angels Among Us”.

Pallbearers were Kim Wilcox, Brad Buster, Brian Perry, Tim Fincher, Rick Minter, and Ron Morgan. Honorary pallbearers were Andy Grgurich, Pratt Buster, Kelly Long, and Colby Myers.

Memorials have been established for the Queen City Cemetery, Schuyler County Nutrition Site or to the Schuyler R-I School System Football Field. Burial was in the Queen City Cemetery in Queen City, Missouri.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by logging on to normanfh.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Norman Funeral Home of Lancaster, Missouri.