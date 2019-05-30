Efton W. Conway, 74, of LaBelle, MO passed away Saturday afternoon, August 26, 2017, at the LaBelle Manor at LaBelle, Missouri where he had resided for several years. As per his wishes cremation rites were accorded.

He was the son of William and Blanche Low Conway and was born November 8, 1942 at Kansas City, Missouri. He resided with his mother after the separation and divorce and later he moved to California to live with his dad. When he was 17 he moved back to Kansas City and enlisted in the Marines where he served his country for a four year term.

Efton started driving for Yellow Cab and made a career of it driving for over 40 years. During that time he met Carol S. Walmizer and in 1965 he got married, it didn’t last but a year. Later on in 1977 he decided to get married again to Dorothy M. Johnson. She had three children, Buddy, Mike and Teresa. His third wife was Iva Lee Rich Dierling who he married in 1977. They separated later and due to his health he stayed in the Liberty Nursing Home in at Liberty, Missouri until transferring to the LaBelle Manor where he lived for the rest of his life.

He enjoyed playing pool, watching wrestling, and playing on his Xbox 360.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, Clifford Clinkenbeard, his sister, Martha Irene Conway along with his step-sister, Wilma L. Fisus.

Survivors include his wife: Iva Lee Conway; sister: B. Jewell Nichols along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Pentecostal Church in Memphis and can be left at or mailed to the Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St. Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Memorial services were held Friday afternoon, May 17, 2019, at 3:00 at the Memphis Cemetery with Pastor Leon Buford officiating. Military graveside rites were provided by the Wallace W. Gillespie V.F.W. Post #4958 of Memphis and two from the honors program.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.