The usual September date of the Edinburg Church Reunion has been permanently changed from the 2nd Sunday to the 3rd. This year, the date of the reunion is September 15th. This change is due to many requests from those wishing to be more able to attend the many local activities at this time of the year.

Church service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Robert Neese bringing the message. A carry-in lunch will be held immediately after the service. Remember to bring a dish to share and your lawn chairs.

Dues of $5.00 per person and any donations for the cemetery or building upkeep are to be paid to Mike Myers at the meeting or mailed to him at 305 Grand Avenue, Memphis, MO 63555.

Respectively Submitted, Diana Wagner, Secretary