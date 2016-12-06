An Edina boy suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Scotland County on Saturday just before noon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Natalie T. Clark, 16 was eastbound on County Road 200, three miles southwest of Rutledge, when the 1997 Oldsmobile Aurora she was driving went off the left side of the roadway and overturned. A passenger in the vehicle, Thomas F. Reel, 5, sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Reel was transported by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville for treatment of his injuries.

Both of the vehicles occupants were wearing safety devices.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office.