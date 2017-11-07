Colony Chapter # 543 hosted an initiation ceremony for Eddie See and presented 50 year pins to Emmett and Maxine Phillips. Pictured in the front row (L to R) are Jean Bozarth, Dorothy Ewalt, Neta Phillips, Emily Stark, Linda See (Worthy Matron). Row 2 (L to R) are Charlene Montgomery, Terri Bulen, Emmett Phillips, Maxine Phillips, Charlene See, Eddie See, Reva Hustead, and Martin Guinn. Row 3 (L to R) are Harold Snyder, Jewell See, Susan See, and Twila See. Row 4 (L to R) are Clay See (Worthy Patron), Shawn McAfee (Past Grand Patron), Brenda Gooch, Kathrine Mayfield and Gary Gooch.

On Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017, a special meeting was called to initiate Eddie See at Colony Chapter #543.  Also Emmett and Maxine Phillips received their 50-year pins.

The evening started with the opening of the Chapter and the initiation of Eddie See.  Chapter was then closed and the ceremony of presenting two 50-year pins began.

Kathryn Mayfield, Conductress, and Twila See, Associate Conductress, introduced Maxine and Emmett Phillips, Colony Chapter #543, 50-year members.  They were then escorted to the East and received Grand Honors.  Their niece, Terri Bulen, then pinned them with their 50-year pins.  They were then escorted to their seats.  Emmett and Maxine’s daughter, Greta Slocum from Albia, Iowa, also attended.

A delicious soup and sandwich dinner with desserts was served.