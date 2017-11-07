On Saturday afternoon, November 4, 2017, a special meeting was called to initiate Eddie See at Colony Chapter #543. Also Emmett and Maxine Phillips received their 50-year pins.

The evening started with the opening of the Chapter and the initiation of Eddie See. Chapter was then closed and the ceremony of presenting two 50-year pins began.

Kathryn Mayfield, Conductress, and Twila See, Associate Conductress, introduced Maxine and Emmett Phillips, Colony Chapter #543, 50-year members. They were then escorted to the East and received Grand Honors. Their niece, Terri Bulen, then pinned them with their 50-year pins. They were then escorted to their seats. Emmett and Maxine’s daughter, Greta Slocum from Albia, Iowa, also attended.

A delicious soup and sandwich dinner with desserts was served.