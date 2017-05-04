Mr. and Mrs. Duane Ebeling celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on April 16, 2017. Duane Ebeling and Sandra Owen were married April 16, 1982 at the First Baptist Church in Kahoka. They enjoyed celebrating with their family on April 9 and also on April 16 enjoying lunch at the Catfish Place with Mr. and Mrs. Bruce (Kayla) Parsons and family.
Posted on May 4, 2017 at 9:28 am
Categories: Anniversaries
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.