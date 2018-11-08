Perhaps it was only one local contested race, but less than 55% of the registered voters in Scotland County took time to cast their ballots in the November 6th general election.

A total of 1,616 votes were cast among the 3,045 registered voters in Scotland County

The only contested local race was for Scotland County presiding commissioner. Incumbent Duane Ebeling easily retained his seat, earning 1,097 votes. The Republican withstood a challenge from former presiding commissioner Chipper Harris. The Democrat challenger received 487 votes.

Republican Kim Nicoli was elected as the Associate Circuit Judge. The former prosecuting attorney received 1,191 votes, and was unopposed to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Judge Karl DeMarce.

The prosecuting attorney job will now be tasked to April Wilson. The Republican candidate was unopposed for the office, earning 1,179 votes.

Incumbents Anita Watkins, Dana Glasscock, Batina Dodge, Kathy Becraft and Kathy Kiddoo all were unopposed on Tuesday’s ballot for reelection.

Watkins, the Circuit Clerk received 1,325 votes, while County Recorder Glasscock earned 1,323 votes and Collector of Revenue Becraft received 1,332 votes. All three are Democrats, along with County Clerk Batina Dodge who received 1,345 votes. Kiddoo, the County Treasurer, is the lone Republican, and she received 1,395 votes.

The other local ballot issue was Proposition No. 1 by the City of Memphis seeking to change the city marshal position from elected to a hired chief of police position.

After failing in April, the issue was again voted down by Memphis residents by a margin of 371-277.

At the state and federal level, Scotland County voters backed Republican candidates. Cindy O’ Laughlin received 1,185 votes to replace State Senator Brian Munzlinger. Democrat Crystal Stephens received 379 votes locally.

Republican Greg Sharpe was unopposed to fill the Fourth District State Representative seat vacated by Craig Redmon. Sharpe received 1,268 votes in Scotland County.

In the race for U.S. Representative for the 6th District, incumbent Sam Graves was backed by 1,285 local votes. The Republican easily outdistanced Democrat Henry Martin (284 votes) and Libertarian Dan Hogan (32 votes) in Scotland County.

In the U.S. Senate race Scotland County backed Republican Josh Hawley, the Missouri Attorney General, with 1,163 votes. Incumbent Claire McCaskill received 399 votes. Libertarian Japheth Campbell was marked on18 local ballots with Green Party candidate Jo Crain earning seven votes and Independent Craig O’Dear earning 29 votes.

The race for State Auditor saw incumbent Nicole Galloway receive 426 votes. Republican challenger Saundra McDowell was checked on 1,049 ballots. Libertarian Sean O’Toole received 34 votes, with 14 for Green Party candidate Don Fitz and 41 for Constitutional Party candidate Jacob Luetkemeyer.

All three state judges received greater than 70% retention votes in Scotland County. Missouri Supreme Court Judge Russell was 984 yes to 345 no. Eastern District Court of Appeals judges Dolan (958 yes to 344 no) and Page (924 yes to 349 no) received similar local support.