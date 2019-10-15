Earl Frank Kinion, 82 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The son of Carl and Nellie (Turner) Kinion, he was born on October 9, 1936 in Downing, Missouri.

Frank Kinion is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kinion of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; one daughter, Brenda Hall and husband, Mike, one son, Jeffery Kinion; one stepson, Randall Goetz and wife, Betsy and one stepdaughter, Holly Kristine Sneed and husband, John; nine grandchildren, John Hall and wife, Brianna, Michelle Hall and fiancé, Lance Kopacek, James Goetz, Joseph Goetz, Erica Hilgers and husband, Jared, Elizabeth Sneed, Emma Sneed, Maria Sneed and Krista Sneed; one great-granddaughter, Haven Hilgers; other family members and many good friends.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents; one son, Rodney Kinion; five brothers and two sisters.

Frank was a member of the Advent Lutheran Church. He loved to play golf, traveling and dancing.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri with Larry Smith, Pastor of the Downing Christian Church officiating.

Memorials have been established for the Downing Cemetery.

Burial will be in the Downing Cemetery in Downing, Missouri.

