Truman State University has released the President’s Academic Honor Roll for the spring 2019 semester. Rachel Duzan of Memphis was a recipient of the honor.

To qualify for this list, an undergraduate student must attain a semester grade point average of 4.0 and must complete 12 semester hours of credit.

Founded in 1867, Truman is Missouri’s public liberal arts and sciences university. Truman has the highest graduation rate among the state’s public colleges and universities. U.S. News & World Report has rated Truman as the No. 1 public university in the Midwest region for 22 consecutive years, and Washington Monthly ranked Truman as the No. 7 master’s university in the nation.