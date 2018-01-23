IOWA FALLS, IA – Rebekah Duzan of Memphis was among the 130 students named to the Fall 2017 Dean’s List at Ellsworth Community College.
To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester (a full-time student status) and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending classes at ECC or ECC online.
