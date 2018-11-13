Anna Duley and David Johnson were united in marriage on September 29, 2018. Anna is the daughter of Phil and Diane Duley of Memphis. David is the son of Roger and Connie Johnson of Kirksville and a great-nephew of Norma Monroe of Memphis. The couple had a small ceremony at the First United Methodist Church in Kirksville. Best wishes can be mailed to Mr. and Mrs. David Johnson 403 College Park Drive, Kirksville, MO 63501.