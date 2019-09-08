Dear Mr. Editor,

On August 10, 2017, a letter was written asking for contributions to the dual credit scholarship fund. With the generous contributions of many civic groups and individuals, we were able to provide 10 scholarships to local SCR-I eligible students during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. The scholarships are designed to provide financial assistance for eligible students to earn college credit while attending high school. Our committee has specific guidelines to award the scholarships that consider financial need through free and reduced lunch eligibility, requires above average attendance and grades, and recommendations from faculty and community members.

We are again seeking donations to fund the dual credit program through the Scotland County School Foundation. The Foundation is a tax deductible 501c program that allows contributions to be earmarked for specific programs. We hope that our civic groups and community patrons will be able to join us in contributing to the dual credit scholarship fund for the 2019-20 school year. We are not asking for specific amounts, but would be most appreciative of any donation to support this program. If you could make a tax deductible donation, please send a check payable to “Scotland County School Foundation” in care of Ellen Aylward, 367 South Market Street, Memphis, Missouri 63555 and mark it as “dual credit scholarship fund”. Any support is appreciated by both the students and the Foundation. If you have any questions please feel free to contact us by phone or talk to a Scotland County School Foundation member.

Thank you Mr. Editor for providing a platform for the Scotland County School Foundation and for the dual credit scholarship program.

Respectively, Rhonda McBee and Julie Clapp