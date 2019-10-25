A Downing woman suffered moderate injuries when her vehicle ran off the roadway and overturned near Lancaster on Friday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Jennifer J. Anders, 19, was driving a 1998 GMC Yukon eastbound on Route D, six miles east of Lancaster when she ran off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle overturned and came to rest on its top.

Anders suffered moderate injuries in the crash. She was transported by Schuyler County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The accident occurred at 2:52 p.m. on October 19th.

The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, the ambulance service and area first responders.

The vehicle sustained total damage in the crash and was to be removed from the scene by the owner.