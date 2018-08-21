A Downing woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Adair County at 10 a.m. on Thursday, August 16th. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Peggy S. Goodin, 60, sustained moderate injuries in the accident.

Goodin was southbound on Route J, four miles northwest of Adair, in a 1998 Chevrolet Metro when she swerved to avoid a deer. The vehicle travelled off the left side of the road and overturned, coming to rest on its top.

Goodin was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Adair County Ambulance Service, Adair County Sheriff’s Office and the Adair County Rural Fire Department.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage and was removed from the scene by family members.