Potter’s House Mennonite Chapel will be serving up some old time religion on Sunday, June 11, 2017 at Downing Appreciation Park in Downing, MO. Organizers have put together an old fashioned A capella Hymn Sing and Ice Cream Social. Be ready to make a joyful noise unto the Lord!

The evening will start at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring a chair, a friend and a finger food to share. For more information, or for any church that would like to share a special song, please contact Yvonne Brown at 660-341-6178 or 660-342-3802.