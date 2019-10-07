A Downing man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Schuyler County on September 23rd. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Colton T. Hurley, 28, was flown from the scene by Air Evac helicopter.

The crash occurred at 2:30 p.m. on Highway 136, five miles east of Lancaster.

Hurley was eastbound in a 2003 Dodge Caravan when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its wheels.

Hurley suffered serious injuries and was stabilized at the scene by first responders and the Schuyler County Ambulance Service before being transported by helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia.

The vehicle sustained extensive damage in the crash and was removed from the scene by Lakeside Towing of Memphis.

The Patrol was assisted at the crash scene by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, the ambulance service, and first responders