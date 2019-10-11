Law enforcement officers gather outside the residence on Bard Street in Downing where 26-year-old Kolton W. Baker was shot to death Friday evening. (Photo courtesy of the Schuyler County Times)

An alleged series of confrontational conversations via social media turned fatal Friday afternoon in Downing where a 26-year-old man was murdered and his girlfriend injured during a shooting.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kolton W. Baker, 26, of Downing died as the result of a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting incident at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4th in Downing at a residence on Bard Street near the 12th Street intersection.

A second victim, Tiffany Triplet, 24, of Kirksville sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The Patrol was contacted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office at 5:41 in reference to the shooting. An officer from the Queen City Police Department also responded to the scene along with the Schuyler County Ambulance and first responders.

Shortly after the shooting, Takoda L. Reese, 20, of Downing, voluntarily turned himself in to the Schuyler County Sheriff’ as the party responsible for the shooting.

Reese has been charged with the class A felony of murder in the 1st degree, felony armed criminal action and class B felony assault in the 1st degree.

Reese is being held in the Schuyler County Jail on a $500,000 cash only bond. Initial arraignment was held on October 7th with Judge Kelly Lovekamp.