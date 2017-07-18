This grant project, “Opening the Doors of the Past to Future Generations” focuses on an effort to provide a greater number of our community’s children aged 12 and under, the opportunity to participate in historical and cultural activities. The ultimate desired outcome is to “Open the doors of the past to our future generations” by providing children with opportunities to actually view the past and apply the information to the current world today. Oftentimes, students read about history, but without actually visiting and participating in activities with historical significance they cannot experience the history of our community and state and apply it to their own lives. We want to bring history to life for our younger generations.

With this in mind, the Downing House Museum Complex in Memphis, Missouri was awarded a US Bank Grant to provide area students (an estimated 200 3rd graders), tours of the Downing House Museum Complex at no charge. Typically, the cost for tours is $5 per person and schools often do not have available funds to provide local field trips. A trip to the museum complex could enhance the study of local Missouri history for area students in counties surrounding Scotland County that are within a 30 mile radius of Memphis, MO. The museum offers Civil War History and the battles fought in Missouri, railroad history, famous Missourians such as Ella Ewing and Tom Horn, historical musical instruments, medical equipment used throughout the early days of Missouri’s statehood, Indian artifacts, blacksmithing history, and many items that were invented and manufactured in Missouri. Additionally this grant will provide 50 tickets to children aged 12 and under (priced at $5 each for a total of $250) at no cost for the “2nd Annual Evening at the Museum, Candlelight Tour of the Past” event on October 13 & 14, 2017. These tickets will be offered on a first come first served basis and children must be accompanied by an adult. The evening event is being planned based on the great success of our first candlelight tour, held in October 2016.