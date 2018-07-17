Forty-two years ago, Nellie M. Tucker Farris wrote a memorial of her husband, railroad agent, Roy W. Farris. The tribute describes Downing from the mid-1930s to the late-1950s, illustrating the importance of one man in a community, and how vibrant Downing was at that time. This account is one of many documents available in the Downing Depot Museum. It is taken as printed, from an unidentified local newspaper. Note: Roy William Farris (1892–1971) is buried in Lancaster’s IOOF Cemetery.

“Reasons why the Roy W. Farris family chose Downing, Mo., as their home:

“First, and foremost, naturally, was to find a place where the breadwinner would be happy in his work. So after visiting several stations that were up for bids at that time, Roy decided on Downing. As Downing was the best shipping point for livestock on the Centerville division from Centerville, Ia., to Keokuk, Ia.

“The shippers at that time were, as I recall: John Rhodes, Jim Lewis (Mrs. Glen Bolton’s father), Hobert Lewis, Elmer Schupbach, Henry Kethe and Karl Kinion. These are all the names I recall. I hope I have not missed anyone. These men all proved to be nice men to work with.

“The only drawback was the fact that Roy had to work Sunday morning freight as the shippers wanted their livestock on the early morning market. I think the shippers always accompanied his load to the market.

“The heavy business continued for many years, in fact until the large trucks began moving through the smaller towns.

“The second reason was the fact Roy had met and talked with several of the merchants and found them very cooperative. At that time they all depended on the railroad for the movement of their merchandise.

“At that time there was also a helper at the depot. Donald Lewis, who later lost his life in service, assisted. Also a dray man (Harvey West) who delivered the merchandise to the stores.

“The third reason the Farris family came to Downing was the school system. Roy had talked with the superintendent of schools, G.V. Burnett, and several of the board members. He felt Downing offered good educational facilities for our daughters who both graduated from Downing High School.

“Fourth, last but not least by any means we found friendly active churches who made us feel welcome.

“There were also fraternal organizations, the I.O.O.F., Rebekah, Masons, and Eastern Star. Downing was a friendly community who made us all feel welcome and content that we had chosen Downing as our home.

“Roy assumed his duties in Downing in the spring of 1936. The family did not move until later due to the illness and death of my father Postmaster W.A. Tucker (Granger).

“Prior to coming to Downing, Roy had aided boys in telegraphy and station work. Fred Ebling from near Memphis who went to a good position with the railroad in Illinois. Also Waldo Scott who acted as ticket agent in Stockton, Calif., where he recently retired. He helped Russel Mathes there in Downing who went on to a position on the Santa Fe in Fort Madison, Ia. He helped Dale West who has a position in Kirksville, Mo., and also Charles Shepherd who had a position in Illinois.

“During the years of service in Downing Roy was interested in civic affairs having served as mayor and president of the school board.

“He helped to organize and maintain the Downing Band and with other business men played when needed. He played with various orchestras.

“Roy, as he was known, to old and young alike, helped Harry Potter and Rev. Ben Bradbury (deceased) and others to maintain and send to camp a Boy Scout Troop.

“He helped to organize and acted as secretary for the Downing Fire Association.

“He attended Sunday School and Church when work permitted and was one of the trustees of the Baptist Church.

“Among his hobbies were taking care of our flowers and working with his train sets. One was a steam operated freight train the other a diesel operated Santa Fe passenger train. He made the tracks, mountains, tunnels, bridges all by hand on which the trains traveled. So with the lights and whistles working it was a pleasure for him, the grandchildren and many others both old and young.

“He had a collection of railroad lanterns and bought the telegraph instrument from the depot after the service was discontinued.

“I think one of the saddest days of Roy’s work in Downing was the last run of our two passenger trains which gave us daily service from Centerville to Keokuk.

“On that morning I gave him a new camera to take, to be sure we had pictures of the train, crew and passengers. Wouldn’t you know it – he took splendid pictures of all, but failed to get one of him. I was so disappointed, I wished I had gone down and taken pictures myself.

“If I remember correctly, the conductor was Jock Simmons, the brakeman, Frank Farris. There were only two passengers, one was Corda Schupbach, and I don’t remember the other one.

“For sometime after that the freight carried the passenger coach which folks called the “Doodle Bug.” It was not too uncomfortable so we used it for short trips.

“Speaking of happenings in and around the station I am quite sure Mr. Ingram, Mr. Toney or any of the section crew could recall more incidents than I can.

“I do remember one experience. As you all know Roy with several others liked to play with the high school band. So one Saturday afternoon Roy asked me to work at the depot for him while he went to the Glenwood Reunion as usually the afternoon was not very busy. I could read the telegraph code but could not send messages – so had to use the phone if necessary. Things had moved nice and smoothly until a few minutes before train number two came in. Here came a man with two dogs to be shipped. That was one thing Roy had not showed me what to do, so while I was trying to find the necessary papers, here came the train. I don’t know who was more nervous the man or me or the dogs.

“The train crew were so kind; since the dogs were only going a short distance they said they would be sure to take care of the dogs and Roy could settle with the man on Monday. Roy came a few minutes later, ate dinner, and went back to play at the Glenwood Reunion.

“Roy retired in 1959, having served fifty years of continuous railroad work – two with MK and T Railroad in Oklahoma and 48 years for the Burlington known as the Burlington Northern or Amtrak which awarded him a pin for fifty years of service.”

Submitted by Mrs. Roy Farris, September 15, 1976.

The Depot Museum, located at Downing Appreciation Days Park, is open to the public on the 1st and 3rd Fridays each month through September, 2018, (noon to 4 pm).