In the Downing Depot Museum there are a good many quilts dating back into the 1800s; most are shown here; this pink red, and blue quilt was made in 1905; a room rug was woven on a loom by Ollie Prime for her first home as the bride of Ernest McConnell, married September 1892; but there are only two crocheted doilies still to be labeled, cleaned, and rearranged.

Submitted by Judy Sharp

We’ll plan to see you on the west side of the courthouse, at the Scotland County Antique Festival this coming Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday late afternoon until 10 p.m.; and Saturday from early until late. Stop by for a visit and see what we’ve brought out from the Downing Depot Museum to Talk About the Old Ways (just a hint: early settlers, transportation, 1940s map of Schuyler Co., and a couple of years at DHS).

Yesterday’s Memories, Tomorrow’s Dreams—We also hope to see you at the Depot Museum during 2019 Downing Appreciation Days next month. We’ll be open Thursday evening, Sept. 5, from 4 pm to 9:45 pm; Friday, Sept. 6, from noon to 10:15 pm; and all day Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9 am until 10:15 pm. Questions? Need to get into the Museum at other times? Call Judy Sharp at 660-342-1454, or Scurlocks at 660-379-2467 or 641-929-3915.

Recently I found a reason to walk down Memory Lane. Oddly, it came in the form of ironing. Doilies. Surprisingly I found this enjoyable, refreshing, and pleasant. For those of you who happen to be doily-uninformed I’ll say there are a multitude of types to make, some are: bobbin lace, Swedish embroidery (colorful and one of my favorites), embroidery (often dresser scarfs), tatted (using a little shuttle, this makes delicate hanky edges and doilies), Battenburg lace, cutwork, knitted, and crocheted (various stitches and shapes lumped into one category – there needs to be a new language just to describe these).

I believe it was my grandmother, Maude Appaline Barb Green, who I called “Mom,” who taught me to iron on her back porch in the farm house south of Downing. We ironed everything. Sheets, pillow cases, t-shirts, dresses, linens, and of all things, men’s undershorts. And we did this while sitting at the cir. 1950s, white, enamel, cloth covered tube, Automatic Ironing Machine, probably made by Kenmore and sold for about $135. One of the few things I liked about wash day, I looked for chances to use it. Does anyone have an Automatic Ironing Machine setting around you might like to donate to the Depot Museum? It would make a nice display.

When my family moved to California in the mid-1950s I was using a wooden ironing board, later graduating to a metal one. Ironing was not as fun and was pleased to give up ironing when the dryer took over and the clothes manufacturing companies came out with no-iron fabrics. But, in the late 1960s, I was happy to find a wooden board at a yard sale for $10. I loved the contraption but not its purpose. It now hangs in my workroom displaying its “Lifetime Automatic Ironing Table” label. Automatic? It was seldom used except for sewing projects. And linens. And when Jim joined me in Missouri some years ago, and wanted his jeans and shirts ironed—well I showed him where all the cleaners were in Kirksville. LOL.

Linens, yes. Personally, I have inherited many doilies. Ones that I know to have been made by previous Downing residents will eventually go to our Museum. It would be nice to see a variety of handwork done by past residents on display in the Depot. Do you have any that you’d like us to share?

Doilies, well you know, sometimes cloth has to be starched and ironed to look right. On the group that I’m currently ironing I tried spray starching. It was good for flexible ones, but it just didn’t get the business done on others. Next I’ll try Argo Starch leftovers that have been around for years, or I’ll try the recipe for stiffening with white glue that I found online: mix 3 parts of white glue with 1 part water, mix well then spray it on the cloth. Colored cloth may get a white residue, but it’s supposed to brush off. Stretch the doily out with straight pins to hold it in position and let it air dry. They say not to iron it or it will brown or burn.

Looking back on this walk down Memory Lane I feel fortunate to have been raised in a “doily” kind of family. For me anyway it seems a good perspective to have.

My dad’s sisters and mothers all the way up to great-grandmothers back in Sweden, were all very handy with needle and thread, and I have quite a few samples to show that. Aunt Pearl Dorthea was crippled, but she wove beautiful cloth, painted on hundreds of stencils that she cut and saved. She also knit warm children’s and doll clothes, and had beautiful applique stitches. Aunt Rhoda was a very picky and detailed seamstress who made many quilts, tatted doilies, and told of her school days as a young girl when she had to make clothes without a sewing machine and her stitches could hardly be seen. She was the aunt who taught a teenage me to sew on the sewing machine, proficient enough to compete at the county fair. Rhoda and Pearl made a beautiful appliqued grape quilt together, one stitching the purple grapes and the other stitching the green stems and leaves on white background and beautifully quilted, by who I don’t know. Pearl died at 54 and Rhoda, feeling the handwork was precious, stored their beautiful handwork buried in a big chest of drawers in the back of an enormous walk-in closet. Only a few items would she show very important company once every few years.

On the other hand, my mother’s ancestors didn’t do the fine stitches like aunts Rhoda and Pearl, but they made useful doilies and some of my favorite quilts that show scraps of aprons, dresses, and men’s shirts. And my very favorite album quilt that has my name, along with Whistle and Duke (the farm dogs) and most of the relatives I remember. At about age seven, Mom taught me how to make a four-patch block during a neighborhood quilting date. She stored the family blankets (quilts) one on each bed and a pile in the attic. They were touchable and cuddly, and welcomed me to bed each night. That is also precious.

Lucy Harbinson Pindell, a neighbor on the Schuyler/Scotland County line road, quilted all Mom’s pieced tops. Mom and her many sisters spent more of their time cooking and caning, making scrumptious cobblers and pies and cakes, biscuits and gravy, and daily dinner for the “hands” who worked with my uncle Charles on the farm. Sewing was an in-between or evening activity when all other chores were done. Cleaning the house included changing the doilies on each piece of furniture and all dresser scarves to clean ones. Along with everything else, there were special linens to wash and iron each-and-every week. You know how that memory goes.

Ah reminiscences. Of all things! Ironing bringing back the good times!? [The Depot Museum is still being reorganized so not everything is viewable, but unlike my Aunt Rhoda, we don’t plan to keep the memories hidden forever.]

Hope to see you at an upcoming event, and at the Depot Museum sometime soon.