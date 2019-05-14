These early mail carriers, c. 1930, rode motorcycles when the weather permitted. During the Smorgasbord event on June 2, come by the Museum to see the special exhibit on transportation, specifically Cook’s Harley-Davidson dealership in Downing.

Donations are coming in for both the Depot Fund and items for the Door Prize drawing during the upcoming Smorgasbord. Remember to bring your family to our annual feast on June 2, starting at 11:30 a.m. It’s a free-will donation to partake in some of the best cooking on the planet, or at least in our area. And when you come by the greeting table, sign your name to the paper, drop it in the gold bin, and possibly win a prize.

As for this week’s donations and prizes, we give a big THANK YOU to early donors: Downing’s Post Office, Northeast Missouri Rural Telephone in Green City, Tallman Auto Parts of Lancaster, Western’s Smokehouse in Greentop, WD 63 Pipe & Steel of Queen City, Bank of Kirksville of Kirksville and Downing, and MFA Oil Co. and Rose Hardware both from Memphis. Thanks for supporting history at the Downing Depot Museum.

I just want to mention how much fun we (Jim and I) are having in working around the Museum. Each day brings something new and interesting that gets us thinking, introduces us to someone new, or causes us to research a topic that turns out to have something awesome about it. Jim’s progressing on the Appreciation Days Park directional signs project, and so we met the City Council, learned about permissions for installing street signs on private property, and met some of the property owners in Downing. We’re finding that there’s still confusion for the public between the Downing House Museum in Memphis and us, the Downing Depot Museum in Downing. Those Downings were sure a busy family back in the old days!

Detail of 1916 Road Drag Day. When the horse or mule was the mode of transportation, farmers would “drag” a grader from farm to town and back to maintain road condition. This gave rise to the term “dragging Main,” but later, most of us remember doing it in cars. Even later it was called “cruising,” but this had no relationship to the earlier activity. Learn more in the special transportation display at the Depot Museum.

Then the other day we gathered up two high schoolers we know, who pulled weeds out of the flowers, cleaned up the walkway, cleaned up the dozen or so typewriters and adding machines, moved things around, held a ladder, found tools, and did whatever was needed to lend us a hand. They were fun to work with, a breath of fresh air and cooperation, helping us in our reorganization and reconstruction project. We benefited from being around them, and appreciate them a lot. Northeast MO is fortunate to have students like these who care so much.

Jim’s attempting to replace all the inside bulbs with brighter LEDs, hoping to lighten up the rooms and make viewing easier. Speaking of light bulbs… We came across a great opportunity. Dawn Buford at MFA Oil told about a grant that MFA Oil Foundation has available for 501(c)(3) organizations. She had helped the Fire Department be awarded this grant and received more than the grant amount. Since we recently confirmed that we are indeed tax exempt, we’re planning on applying for the grant after the Smorgasbord event is passed. Thanks, Dawn! And hopefully she’ll join us later in volunteering at the Downing Depot Museum.

We’ve reviewed what is left to do in the depot building of the Museum before you all show up for the Smorgasbord on June 2. Oh, my! There was some hope we’d be 75% done with two rooms. Well, maybe that will be true. We’ll see. Our priorities are set out for us anyway.

Because the Smorgasbord Committee was hit hard this year with various illnesses and physical repairs, we altered our donation-gathering process by sending out an initial reminder letter to many merchants, both those who have donated in the past and those who haven’t found us yet. [Sorry, if we missed you and you’d like to donate call Judy at 660-342-1454.] If you wish to make a monetary donation, you may send a check addressed to Downing Depot Museum, 10076 State Hwy N, Downing, MO 63536. Otherwise, your letter will be followed-up by another contact in person or by phone, possibly by someone you’ve not met before, to inquire about or to pick up your donation for the Museum’s Smorgasbord fundraiser on June 2.

Currently we’re sending prayers and get well wishes to Don Scurlock, a long-time supporter of the Museum, who’s in Iowa City trying to overcome his ill health. Be well and safe prayers and wishes also go to his family in their travels.

We’ll see you all very soon.

Submitted by Judy Sharp