The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on November 6, 2017. With Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, Hannah Poe, and Bill Anderson, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the previous meeting, water/waste water report, deposits & disbursements, account balances and proposed budget were given to those present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from the previous meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Have replaced a few meters and will be getting more done hopefully before winter. We will start charging $30.00 for all returned checks and EFT payments.

Street Maintenance: Have some tubes that are getting in need of replacement, this will have to wait until spring. Need to get shoes made for the road grater before it snows so we can blade the roads without tearing the up.

Old Business: a motion to pay Mr. Burkhart $2.00 to drill the water meter lids for the new meters was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

We will go ahead with the survey of the lagoon. Bill Anderson and Larry Smith will take the measurements needed and we will proceed from there. Ray Bange will check on what it will cost to get a building on the foundation of the old Head Start building so we can store equipment there.

New Business: A motion to raise the water and sewer rate by .80 was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously. The raise was made because Schuyler County raised our rate. A motion to approve the 2018 budget was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. We will put an ad in the shopper to take bids on a metal building the city would like to sell.

There have been no complaints this month.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 p.m. was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk