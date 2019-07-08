The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 pm on July 1, 2019 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange and Dena Petary. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water operator John Petary and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Reports and Accounts Balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett call the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the payment of bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Water has no problems as of this time. Need to get some six inch rock out at the lagoon to do some repairs on the cells.

Street Maintenance: John is working on the roads as he can to keep them is good order. Have some problems with people parking on the road at the senior housing. There are no parking signs in place so please no parking on the road.

Old Business: Still have a problem with people parking in the alleys and road way. The city will be checking with the county sheriff to see what he can do. If that doesn’t work we will have to start towing them at the owners expense. Carol will be sending letters to this affect.

New Business: Have several people that are not mowing their properties. The city will be sending out letters to hopefully get this taken care of.

Positive Thoughts: Carol brings very good treats to our meetings.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 6:45 pm was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously.

Submitted by City Clerk Carol Dryden