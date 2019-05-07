The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 pm on May 6, 2019 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, Gene Bruner and Dena Petary. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, Account Balances and New Ordinance on Dangerous Dogs Bill No. 2019-43 were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

The Board Swore in Ray Bange for another term and our new Alderman Dena Petary.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carries unanimously.

A motion to approve the payment of bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Jim and Judy Sharp came to discuss the putting up of new signs for the Appreciation Days Park.

They are working with the Downing Depot Museum and feel there are really no signs pointing people into the park area. They needed the consent of the City to put up some of the signs.

A motion to grant permission to put up the signs was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: John is doing the required tests on the water and waste water and keeping watch over the lagoon to see if we need to start discharging again. Hoping we don’t have to until after summer.

Street Maintenance: John is working on the roads as weather permits. Will continue to work the gravel up and start working on the edges of the road. It would be a big help if when people see him grading the road they would go another way instead of blocking his way.

Introduction and Consideration of Ordinances: A new Ordinance Bill No. 2019-43 was introduced to the board. This is on Dangerous Dogs.

A motion to approve the ordinance no. 2019-43 was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Old and Unfinished Business: Still working on getting the test on the water system done and searching on different ways to pay for it if the city decides to go in that direction.

New Business: Talked about how to handle meter damage and was decided that we have always charged for any damage so will continue to do that.

Positive Thoughts: We welcome our new Board Member Dena Petary, thanks for taking the time to work to improve the city.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:45 was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously. Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk