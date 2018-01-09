The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on January 8, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner, and Hannah Poe, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting, monthly water report, deposits and disbursements, and account balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Hannah Poe and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Jim Moore came to discuss a problem he is having with his sewer. He has a lot of sewer smell coming into his house. The Board told Larry Smith to get the camera and run it through the pipes to see if there is a blockage or broken pipes. This is to be done immediately as this is a serious problem.

Water/Waste Water Report; Water tower is froze so the pressure is not as it should be. Larry is to contact DNR and see if we can get an air compressor to put bubbles in the tower to prevent this in the future. The Board also wants it to be known that if water meters get damaged by being run over, it will be the responsibility of the person at that residence to pay for the repair or replacement of the meter.

Street Maintenance: The roads are not in the best shape. The new gravel we got was put on late and did not have a chance to settle in. So snow removal will be a little harder to do but hopefully by spring we can get the roads in shape. The board discussed whether the dead end roads should have snow removal or not. Bill Anderson made a motion to start snow removal on the dead end streets to help the residents. Ray Bange seconded it and it was carried unanimously.

Cemetery: A donation was received from Jeri and Roger Baker of $200. Also it was decided that we would leave the ordinance as is, in regard to flowers in the cemetery. All hanging baskets and saddle arrangements and anything attached to the stone will not be taken down unless it is unsightly. All flowers or other ornaments that are stuck in the ground must be removed by July as to not cause a problem with mowing.

Old/Unfinished Business: We have a grant approval to do a PER report. The board discussed whether to move ahead with this. Gene Bruner made a motion to go ahead and get the engineer to do the report. It was seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk