The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on June 3, 2019 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, and Dena Petray. City Clerk Carol Dryden, Water/Waste Water operator John Petary and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last Meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Report, Account Balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the payment of bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: Still have some areas to check out for leaks if it ever dries up. The lift station on 14th street is acting up. John has cleaned it. Eric suggested John pull the pump and check the blades on the bottom to see if they are clogged or broken.

Street Maintenance: Roads are starting to need some work but hard to keep up on them with all the rain. The road to the cemetery is needing some work. John will get on that this week.

Cemetery: Jenine Moss sent the city $20 for upkeep.

Old Business: Dena brought some information regarding getting a city vehicle. Carol will follow up on that and report at the next meeting.

New Business: The city is having a problem with people blocking alleys and parking large trucks on the road and ditches. Carol will be sending letters out regarding this. Reports have been received of some large holes in a couple of yards, and the city has been looking at them to see what is causing them. It doesn’t initially appear to be a city problem, but the situations will continue to be monitored.

Positive Thoughts: Was a beautiful day and no rain for a few days.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:00 p.m. was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk