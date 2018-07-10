The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on July 2, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Hannah Poe, Gene Bruner. City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting, deposits & disbursements, monthly water report, and account balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Hannah Poe and carried unanimously.

Water/ Waste Water Report: John has completed his course for certification for drinking water and will be taking his test this week. He is concerned about the amount of manure being dropped on the streets as this can be a concern with DNR. He will address this with the parties involved.

Street Maintenance: John has been working on the roads and doing some mowing. The board has received a lot of complements on the work he is doing. We have gotten several loads of gravel put down and the roads are really looking good.

Cemetery: Received $610 from the Lester McElroy family. Received $50 from W. Sprague and sold a plot – Marjorie McFarland. Have received a complaint about a grave that is sinking so will be getting in touch with Jerry Anderson to have that fixed.

Old and Unfinished Business: Have had several people asking about trash pickup. Going to get hold of Advanced Disposal and get all the information to present to the board next meeting so we can decide if it looks like something we should consider doing.

New Business: There is a concern about old vehicles parked along the road. These need to be moved if they are in the road or easement as this causes problems with road grading and mowing of the banks and edges of the road. Will be sending out letters to get them moved.

The Board has not received any complaints this month.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk