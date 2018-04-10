The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on April 2, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner, and Hannah Poe, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last minutes, deposits and disbursements, monthly water report, and account balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

John Steenhoek stopped by to discuss his bill and the sewer that is leaking onto his property. We discussed the bill and he was satisfied with the outcome. The sewer property is from private property so he will have to speak to them about it.

Water/Waste Water Report: Lagoon has been shut off as of April 1, 2018.

Street Maintenance: Lots of work needing done on the roads. Have had many complaints on the conditions of the roads.

Cemetery: Had a donation of $20 from Noel Pagitt.

Old and Unfinished Business: Contacted Advance Disposal in regard to getting curbside pickup. Checking into this further.

New Business: The board looked over the rock hauling and mowing bids we have. Bill Anderson made a motion to hire Levi Woollums for the mowing; was seconded by Ray Bange had three yes votes and 1 abstained vote. Bill Anderson made a motion to hire Dennis Starrett for the rock hauling; was seconded by Hannah Poe and carried unanimously. Hannah Poe brought up the idea of putting in a community garden. After some discussion it was decided that Hannah and Carol will look at different spots and proceed with the garden.

Complaints: Just lots of complaints on the roads. Will be getting more gravel and hope to begin work on roads soon.

Gene Bruner made a motion to go into closed session at 7:45 p.m.; was seconded by Bill Anderson and all agreed. The board discussed job performance of the employees and also pay raise for one employee.

Went back into open session at 8:15. Called employees back in and told them what had been discussed. After some discussion on employee performance, Larry Smith decided to resign from his position of Water/ Waste Water and Street Maintenance Operator. He turned in his keys and left. The City will now be looking to hire a new operator.

Positive Thoughts: Had a really good April Fool’s joke on Sunday with the snow and we know it will be Spring soon.

A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk