A Downing boy was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Schuyler County at 12:30 a.m. Saturday, November 17th.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Cash L. Cunningham, age eight, suffered minor injuries when the vehicle he was a passenger in, ran off the road and overturned.

Caleb L. Cunningham, 33, of Downing was eastbound on Route C, nine miles north of Downing, when the 1993 Chevrolet 1500 he was driving went off the left side of the roadway and overturned. He was not injured in the crash.

Cash Cunningham was transported by private vehicle to Scotland County Hospital in Memphis.

The vehicle sustained total damage in the accident and was secured at the scene.