The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6 p.m. on September 11th with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, Bill Anderson, and Hannah Poe, City Clerk Carol Dryden, and Water/Waste Water Operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the previous meeting, water/waste water report, deposits & disbursements and account balances were given to those present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from the previous meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Visitors: Tracey Gooden from Hawkins/Harrison Insurance came to talk about the city’s renewal policy. She brought two different quotes to see if the board wanted to keep the policy as is or raise the value. Bill Anderson made a motion to keep it the same as last year, and it was seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

John Hills and Jim Lyon were present from Mark Twain to discuss putting new equipment on the water tower for better service to the people of and around Downing. They will be drawing up a new contract for the city. A motion to approve them putting up the new equipment was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Ben Gray, attorney came to discuss the process of getting people to let the city tear down the unlivable houses, He had a lot of good information and the city will move forward on the project.

Water/Waste Water Report: Discussed getting some new meters. Larry is looking into the prices of buying in different quantities.

Street Maintenance: Larry had been working on the roads and getting more rock. We should be about done with the rock for this year.

Old Business: Ameren can’t fix the light we asked about as there is no transformer for it.

New Business.: I wanted to buy some totes to put old files for storage and Bill Anderson will donate those to me. We had a call in regard to a sidewalk, they wanted to know if there was an ordinance which says they have to maintain the sidewalk or can they remove it. There is no ordinance stating they have to have a sidewalk so it can be removed.

Positive Thoughts: The Board feels they are making some headway to improving the town.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:30 was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk