The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on December 4, 2017 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, Hannah Poe, and Bill Anderson, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator Larry Smith.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the previous meeting, water/waste water report, deposits and disbursements, account balances and a revised sewer budget were given to those present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes from the previous meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Water/ Waste Water Report: Have replaced about 60 meters with our new ones still several to go. Larry is trying to find more rings and lids so we have some extra when needed. Hopefully Larry and Bill will be able to get the ditch measured that the lagoon runs into this week.

Street Maintenance: Need to work on roads there are several in town that have pot holes and dips. This needs done as soon as possible.

Cemetery: Discussed making changes to the ordinance in regard to flowers in the cemetery. Still have some research to do, so will discuss this and decide how we want to proceed next month.

Old Business: Had some mistakes on Sewer Budget, so revised for the board to look over. A motion was made to approve the new sewer budget by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Burner and carried unanimously.

New Business: Checking on getting some new Christmas decorations for the city. Will check on prices and discuss next month.

Complaints and other business that the Board Members have been made aware or by their constituents: The only complaints that have been made is on the condition of several streets which has been addressed.

Positive Thoughts: It is almost Christmas and we want to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 730 p.m. was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk