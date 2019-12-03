The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6 p.m. on December 2, 2019 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner and Dena Petary. City Clerk Carol Dryden and Contract Operator Eric Bowens.

Copies of the Agenda, Minutes of the last meeting, Deposits & Disbursements, Monthly Water Reports, Account Balances and 2020 Budget were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded bu Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the payment of bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Alex from MECO Engineering was here to bring us some lovely cookies and wish us a Merry Christmas. He talked to us a little about the grant we are working on for the water project we want to get completed. He is going to be working with Carol to get this done after the Holidays.

Water/Waste Water Report: Our Operator quit on November 20th so we are in the process of looking for a new operator. Carol is taking care of all the daily operations and getting samples as needed. We have the lagoon shut down at this time.

Street Maintenance: Nothing to report at this time.

Cemetery: We received $1140.00 from the friends and relatives of Frank Kinion. This is very much appreciated.

Old Business: A motion to buy the tractor tires we need was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

New Business: A motion to donate the easements for the sidewalk project was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. A motion to approve the 2020 budget was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously. Bill and Alan will work on getting the Christmas Lights down from attic and we will work on getting bulbs replaced. Carol is going to get an ad in the paper for a new Water/ Waste Water Maintenance person so the Board can get one hired at our next meeting.

Bill made a motion to go into closed meeting at 6:30 pm. This was to discuss work performance and pay increase for the City Clerk. A motion to give Carol a raise was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. Went back into open session at 7:00 pm.

Talked about what qualifications the board needed to look for in a new operator.

Positive Thoughts: Not Snowing yet, which is a good thing.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Dena Petary and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk