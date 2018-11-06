The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 pm on November 5, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Bill Anderson, Ray Bange, Gene Bruner, City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting, deposits and disbursements, monthly water report, account balances and 2019 Budget were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Stephanie Ross from Midwest Assistance Program (MAPS) came to help John prepare for his water operator test and stayed for the meeting so she could introduce herself to the board and let us know of the many ways she can help our city. MAPS has been very helpful in the past with help on financial aspects and also with many other things needed. They were a very big help to me as I started this position.

Bruce Volner from MECO Engineering came to present the findings of the PER Report they completed for us. They looked at our water system and determined that we had a couple of options to improve the pressure and function of our system. We will begin to implement one of these as soon as MECO can get all the information we need. We are hoping we can increase the pressure and improve the water system. Will be more on this as we move closer to working on it.

Water/Waste Water Report: Things going good new meters are working great have seen a reduction of water loss. Had a visit from DNR about a complaint of water pressure. They found no problem.

Street Maintenance: John has been working to keep the roads in good shape. The weather can be a problem.

New Business: We had a request to close a road and ally in the city. Was discussed but no decision was made as we did not have enough board members to vote on this, will table it until next month.

Positive Thoughts: We were glad for the help from Stephanie Ross and Bruce Volner.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 8:00 was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk

City of Downing