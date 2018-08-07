The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6:00 p.m. on August 6, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, Gene Bruner, Hannah Poe. City Clerk Carol Dryden and Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting, deposits & disbursements, monthly water report, and account balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously.

Water/Waste Water Report: John found a large water leak which he and Jerry Anderson fixed. Hope this will improve our water loss percentage. John will be looking for more leaks around town. Pump station one might need the purge valve fixed. John has been working on it to see if that is the problem. John asked the board if he can buy a chain saw and it was agreed that he should, as the one we have is no good. He will start pricing them.

Street Maintenance: John will be working more to get the roads in top condition before winter. He has some he needs to shave off the edges. He will also be clearing brush and cutting back trees in the ditches and at the intersections of the roads. There are several places you can’t see around the corners and this makes for traffic problems.

Old and Unfinished Business: Still having problems with the manure being dropped on the roads, been having lots of complaints about this. Will be addressing it further. Will be sending out letters about yards that need mowed.

New Business: A motion to keep the property tax rate as it is was made by Hannah Poe and seconded by Bill Anderson and carried unanimously. Having problems with dogs tearing up stuff on people’s property will send a letter to the dog owners and hope we can get this taken care without further action.

The City is looking at getting a CBDG grant to tear down old houses. We would like to know how many people in Downing would be interested in participating in this.

Positive Thoughts: It’s raining

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. was made by Gene Bruner and seconded by Hannah Poe and carried unanimously.

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk