The Board of the City of Downing convened at 6 p.m. on May 7, 2018 with Mayor Alan Garrett presiding. Present were Aldermen Ray Bange, Bill Anderson, and Gene Bruner, City Clerk Carol Dryden, and Water/Waste Water Operator John Petary.

Copies of the agenda, minutes of the last meeting, deposits & disbursements, monthly water report, and account balances were given to all present.

Mayor Alan Garrett called the meeting to order.

A motion to approve the agenda was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the minutes of the last meeting was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Ray Bange and carried unanimously.

A motion to approve the bills was made by Ray Bange and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously.

Water/ Waste Water Report: Hired John Petary for the new operator. He has been working on finding all the meters and getting them marked for better locating. We need to replace the master meter as it has been in for several years. Will check to see if we can rebuild the old one so we always have a spare.

Street Maintenance: We do not generally blade or put gravel on the alleys around town. John has been working on the roads and is doing a really good job. Have had several people stop by to tell me the roads look much better than they have in a long time.

Cemetery: Received a donation of $10 from Noel Pagitt.

Old and Unfinished Business: Received information from Advanced Disposal on rates for household pickup. Will get more information and discuss at next meeting.

New Business: John is going to paint the tops of the meter lids to make them easier to find.

The board has not received any complaints this month.

Positive Thoughts: The weather is finally looking like summer. Good for getting a lot of work done on the roads.

A motion to adjourn the meeting at 7:30 p.m. was made by Bill Anderson and seconded by Gene Bruner and carried unanimously,

Submitted by Carol Dryden, City Clerk