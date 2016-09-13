Zach Doubet, the son of Pam Doubet and the late Mike Doubet of Memphis, completed his Boot Camp training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, graduating with honors on Friday, September 2, 2016. He is now going to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas where he begins training in communications on C-14 transport planes. Attending Zach’s graduation ceremony were his mother, Pam, along with Joe and Jackie Doubet.