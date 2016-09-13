Zach Doubet, the son of Pam Doubet and the late Mike Doubet of Memphis, completed his Boot Camp training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX, graduating with honors on Friday, September 2, 2016. He is now going to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas where he begins training in communications on C-14 transport planes. Attending Zach’s graduation ceremony were his mother, Pam, along with Joe and Jackie Doubet.
Posted on September 13, 2016 at 8:08 pm
Receive new post updates: Entries (RSS)
Receive follow up comments updates: RSS 2.0
By submitting a comment you grant Memphis Democrat Newspaper a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.