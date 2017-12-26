Dorothy L. Shannon Kelso, age 95, died Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

She was born February 3, 1922, in Cedar Rapids, IA, daughter of William Enoch and Lelia Ann Jayne Shannon. She married Paul Cyrus Kelso on May 21, 1943, in Gorin, Missouri. He died February 23, 1985.

Mrs. Kelso was an elementary school teacher. She taught in elementary schools in La Plata, MO, Memphis, MO, Cedar Falls, IA and Waterloo, IA, retiring from the Waterloo Community Schools in 1986. After her retirement, she volunteered for 17 years, first at McKinstry Elementary School in Waterloo and then at Lincoln Elementary School in Cedar Falls. She wrote a biography of her mother, “Her Name Was Lelia Jayne” for her family in 1989, and Dorothy’s autobiography, “Looking Backward,” in 1999.

Survivors include her daughter, Coleen Ann Kelso of Cedar Falls, IA; her two grandsons, Neal Kelso Westin and his wife, Patricia Leeper Westin, of Des Moines, IA, their sons, Kyle Scott and Logan Lantz Westin; and Erik Richard Westin, his wife, Kelly Ferguson Westin, their daughter, Adalie Doreen Westin, son, Aidan Paul Westin, and daughter, Vivian Kelly Westin of Trussville, AL.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Martha Jayne Shannon Norton; a daughter, Karen Sue Kelso-McMurrin; and a grandson, Scott Paul Westin.

A memorial service will be held at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, 1825 W. 12th Street, Cedar Falls, IA on the afternoon of Thursday, December 28th. She has deeded her body to the University of Iowa College of Medicine, in Iowa City. Burial of remains will be in the Fairview Cemetery, Cedar Falls, IA at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Paul C. Kelso and Dorothy S. Kelso Memorial Scholarship, UNI Foundation, 205 Commons, Cedar Falls, IA 50614-0281; Cedar Valley Hospice, Box 2880, Waterloo, IA 50704-2880; Aplastic Anemia & MDS International Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 587, Annapolis, MD 21404-0613; or Youth Collection, Cedar Falls Public Library, 524 Main Street, Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

Arrangements are being handled by Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, DahlFuneralHome@cfu.net.