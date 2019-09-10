Dorothy Jean Baker Current, 92, of Canton, MO, died at 8:37 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Blessing Hospital, Quincy IL.

Dorothy was born November 1, 1926 in Scotland County, MO, the second daughter of Andrew Jackson and Helen Blanche Fincher Baker. She married Lavain Calvin “LC” Current on July 18, 1945 in Memphis, MO.

After graduating from high school, Dorothy taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Crawford, MO. In 1973, she graduated from Quincy School of Practical Nursing and passed her state boards, but chose not to practice. Dorothy was a tailor at State Street Store in Quincy, IL for many years.

Dorothy enjoyed sewing and crocheting for her family, and reading and sharing books with her sisters. She loved to travel with her husband in a camper trailer. They made many trips to the western states with her father, her sister Martha and her brother-in-law, Robert Montgomery, spending many winters in Arizona. Dorothy enjoyed gardening and canning the produce from the garden.

Dorothy was a member of Union United Methodist Church and also had attended The Crossing, both in Quincy, IL.

Dorothy is survived by six children, Linda (Chuck) DeVerger of Quincy, IL, Deborah Current of Canton, MO, Wanda Plawer of Fithian, IL, Nina Kyler of Des Moines, IA, Janet (Mark) Gall of Quincy, IL, and Calvin Douglas Current of Canton, MO; 14 grandchildren, Anthony DeVerger, Robyn Willing, Jason DeVerger, Sarah DeVerger, Shane Calvert, Dustin Calvert, Amanda Sperry, Dr. Miriah Plawer-Volmerding, Adam Plawer, Dr. Erik Kyler, Brenda Simons, Dr. Katherine Kyler, Frederic Gall, and Nina Marie Gall; 23 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws, George and Zelpha Current; two sisters, Doris Schupbach and Norma Cotton; a son-in-law, Brian Plawer; and three great-grandchildren, Zachary DeVerger, Jonathon DeVerger, and Alex Calvert.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Chaddock Children’s home in her memory, in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202 E. Madison St., Memphis, MO 63555, or donor’s choice.

Graveside Memorial Services were held Sunday, September 8, 2019, at the Downing City Cemetery, Downing, MO, with the Rev. Joan Cotton DeBoe, her niece, officiating.

Musicians were Tom Cotton, guitarist, and accompaniment for his wife, Teresa Cotton, singing In The Garden.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.paynefuneralchapel.com Arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel, Memphis, MO.