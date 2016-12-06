Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Moffett, 67 of Kirksville, Missouri, formerly of Memphis, Missouri, died on Saturday, November 19, 2016 at Twin Pines Adult Care Center in Kirksville, Missouri. The daughter of Juanita and Troy Moffett, she was born September 27, 1949 at Kirksville, Missouri.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Memphis, Missouri.

Dottie is survived by one sister, Sharon Kay Faucett and her husband Gary of Raleigh, North Carolina; two nephews, Chris Faucett and his wife Leah of Palm Harbor, Florida and Wes Faucett and wife Michelle of Raleigh, North Carolina; and their daughter Julianna Faucett; a uncle, Warren Hocker; and cousins, Jerry Hocker, Shirley (Carlon) Sayre, all of Memphis, Missouri and Trudy (Darrin) Drummond of Jefferson City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one aunt Vera Hocker.

Memorials are suggested to the family for their discretion in care of Payne Funeral Chapel, 202, E. Madison St., Memphis, Missouri 63555.

Graveside services were held on Tuesday November 29, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at the Memphis Cemetery, with Pastor Dan Hite, officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by logging onto Payne’s website at www.paynefuneralchapel.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Payne Funeral Chapel in Memphis.