Donnie Middleton will be the featured speaker on Monday as the Wallace W. Gillespie Memorial Post #4958 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars hosts the 73rd Annual Memorial Day Services on the lawn of the Scotland County Courthouse.

The services will begin at 10 a.m. with Post Commander Lloyd Erickson and program chairman Donnie Middleton welcoming the crowd.

Veterans Floyd C. Baker and Mike Stephenson will perform the traditional wreath placement at the soldiers’ memorial on the southeast side of the courthouse. Fellow serviceman Bill Camp will lead the gathering in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Larry Smith of the Downing Christian Church will lead the invocation prior to the performance of the National Anthem by the Scotland County R-I Band. The Memphis Community Players will then perform a selection of patriotic music for the service.

Judge Gary Dial will again have the honor of introducing the service’s guest speaker.

Following Middleton’s speech, veteran James Parker will sing Sleep Soldier Boy, accompanied by Amy Carleton on the piano.

Following the benediction by Smith, the VFW members will present a 21 gun salute before the performance of taps by service member Melinda Briggs with ECHO played by Nathaniel Orr.

The service is open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the program will be moved indoors at the VFW post.