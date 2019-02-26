Chester Robinson was 18 years old when he passed away in May 2016 in an automobile accident.. He was a letterman on the Scotland County High School football team. Chester donated blood, worked for many farmers in the community and belonged to the Memphis FFA Chapter.

The Red Cross asks community members to please give blood in his memory to help others in need during the blood drive at the First Baptist Church in Memphis on Tuesday, March 5th from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. for school students and from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. for the general public.

The event is sponsored by Scotland County High School.

Please call 1-800-RED CROSS (1 -800-733-2767) or visit redcrossblood.org and enter: FBCMemphis to schedule an appointment.

In addition, Red Cross has teamed up with HBO to offer a special promotion. To celebrate the final season of the hit series Game Of Thrones, the American Red Cross and HBO have forged an extraordinary alliance, inviting blood donations from superfans as well as from generous donors who wouldn’t know a direwolf from a werewolf.

Donors who give by March 17 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five trips to the season 8 world premiere of Game of Thrones. Start thinking about which lucky friend or family member might accompany you to the premiere. Trip includes travel for two, up to two nights hotel accommodations and a $250 gift card for expenses.

Plus, if you can make it in March 7-12, you’ll also receive an exclusive Game of Thrones T-shirt, while supplies last.

Other local donor opportunities include the Downing Christian Church blood drive on March 1st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the Scotland County Hospital Blood Drive on March 14th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.